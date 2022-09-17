Skip to main content

Mountaineers Handle the Tigers

West Virginia gets in the win column with a lopsided win over Towson

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) grabbed their first win on Saturday with a 65-7 win over the Towson Tigers (2-1).

Towson elected to differ after winning the coin toss and the Mountaineers took the game's opening drive 75 yards on 10 plays, capped off with West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels to Kaden Prather on an out from two yards away. 

Towson quickly tied the game on a 96-yard kickoff return. 

The West Virginia offense moved like a well-oiled machine, scoring touchdowns on its first five drives of the game before settling for a field goal. 

The Mountaineers led the Tigers 45-7 at the break. CJ Donaldson had 97 first half rushing yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by an 82-yard touchdown run and Tony Mathis Jr. tallied 88 yards and pair of touchdowns. 

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

JT Daniels remained efficient, tossing 174 yards in the first half and a touchdown before Garret Greene took over the reins of the offense and leading the Mountaineers down the field for a touchdown on the final drive of the half. 

The Mountaineers continued their relentless attack on defense to open the second half before Greene led the Mountaineers down the field for another West Virginia touchdown for a 51-7 lead midway through the third quarter. 

Will Crowder was the third quarterback to make an appearance on the afternoon. He led the Mountaineer offense on a 13-play 68-yard drive, finished off with a Crowder toss and catch to freshman Jeremiah Aaron for a five-yard touchdown. 

Freshman Nicco Marchiol was the fourth and final Mountaineer quarterback to lead WVU on a scoring drive and delivered a beautiful 29-yard touchdown pass to Preston Fox in the back of the endzone, capping a 59-yard drive as the Mountaineers defeated Towson 65-7.

