    December 27, 2021
    Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    West Virginia chooses traditional look in matchup against Minnesota
    On Sunday night, the West Virginia University football program unveiled the uniform combination they will wear against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Tuesday at 10:15 pm.

    The Mountaineers will don the traditional road uniform with blue helmets, white jerseys and gold pants.

    This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, and the game will be televised on ESPN. 

