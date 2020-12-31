Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Liberty Bowl

West Virginia unveils uniform combo for the upcoming matchup versus Army
The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear a blue helmet with the American Flag embedded within the state outline along with blue jerseys and blue pants for the upcoming game in the Liberty Bowl versus the Army Black Knights. 

West Virginia is 1-2 versus Army with the Mountaineers lone win coming in the previous meeting 7-3 in 1961. 

