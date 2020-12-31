Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Liberty Bowl

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear a blue helmet with the American Flag embedded within the state outline along with blue jerseys and blue pants for the upcoming game in the Liberty Bowl versus the Army Black Knights.

West Virginia is 1-2 versus Army with the Mountaineers lone win coming in the previous meeting 7-3 in 1961.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly