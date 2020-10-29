Mountaineers Unveil Uniform Combo for K-State Matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear gold helmet, gold jersey, and blue pants this Saturday against No. 16 Kansas State.

The all-time series between the two programs is tied 5-5 with the Mountaineers riding a four-game winning streak over the Wildcats.

West Virginia and Kansas state kicks off at noon on ESPN2.

