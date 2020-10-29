SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Mountaineers Unveil Uniform Combo for K-State Matchup

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear gold helmet, gold jersey, and blue pants this Saturday against No. 16 Kansas State.

The all-time series between the two programs is tied 5-5 with the Mountaineers riding a four-game winning streak over the Wildcats. 

West Virginia and Kansas state kicks off at noon on ESPN2.

PrincessP
PrincessP

Remember The Before Times ?
When a Halloween MOUNTAINEER Game would be a Prime Time Night Game?
When a Top 20 Ranked team coming to M-Town would call for a Sell-Out Crowd?
When a uni combo would inspire a Sell-Out Crowd to its feet?
When The Pride of West Virginia would lead the MOUNTAINEERS onto the field??
When The MOUNTAINEERS, (offense AND defense!) would DOMINATE ????
sigh
I WANT to #TrustTheClimb, but overthrowing WIDE OPEN receivers & passing to "Hands of Stone" receivers on 3rd down, when Leddie & Sink are KILLIN' IT on the ground has got THIS 50+ year MOUNTAINEER Fan #DoubtingTheClimb bro.
#MakeMEBelieveHCNB

