Multiple Incoming Mountaineers Enroll at WVU

This week's West Virginia University football enrollees

Several new members of the West Virginia University football team have enrolled in school this week

Transfers JT Daniels, Jasir Cox, Wesley McCormick and Tirek Austin-Cave along with incoming freshmen, Raleigh Collins III, CJ Donaldson Jr. Charlie Katarincic, Trey Lathan, Landen Livingston, Corbin Page, Asani Redwood, Jacolby Spells, and Sullivan Weidman have all enrolled to WVU this week. 

Daniels is the most anticipated prospect since Will Grier transferred in from Florida. According to some oddsmakers, Daniels is in the top five of the Heisman race.

The Irvine, CA native began his career at USC where he played 11 games as a true freshman before a season ending injury in the opener the following season sidelined the sophomore before transferring to Georgia.

Daniels went undefeated as the Georgia starting quarterback with an 9-0 record, including a win over Cincinatti in the 2021 Peach Bowl. Daniels has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career with a 63.8% completion percentage.

The WVU coaching staff searched for experience in the secondary with James Madison defensive back Wesley McCormick and depth in the linebacker's room North Dakota linebacker Jasir Cox and Miami transfer Tirek Austin-Cave.

Jacoby Spells is the highest rated recruit of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. The defensive back is expected to compete within the defensive back rotation this upcoming season. 

This Week's Enrollees

ATH CJ Donaldson Jr.

DB Wesley McCormick

DB Raleigh Collins III

DB Jacolby Spells

DE Asani Redwood

LB Tirek Austin-Cave

LB Jasir Cox

LB Trey Lathan

TE Corbin Page

OL Charlie Katarincic

OL Landen Livingston

OL Sullivan Weidman

QB JT Daniels

