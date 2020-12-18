Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Multiple Mountaineers Made 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team

Numerous Mountaineers were recognized on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Conference Football Team.
The Big 12 Conference announced today the members of the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team.

Multiple West Virginia student-athletes were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom, led by Jake Abbott, Jarret Doege, John Hughes, Ali Jennings, Casey Legg, Sean Mahone, Graeson Malashevich, Mike O’Laughlin, Kyle Poland, Jeffery Pooler Jr., Blaine Scott, Tykee Smith, and Evan Staley, who earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team distinction.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Legg and Poland were two of 13 Big 12 Conference student-athletes to have a 4.0 grade point average.

Noah Guzman, Briason Mays, Parker Moorer, and Alec Sinkfield were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

It marked Mahone and Staley’s fourth straight time on the (first team in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and third straight for Pooler (2018, 2019, 2020) and Sinkfield (second team 2018, 2019, 2020). Earning a second straight all-academic team inclusion are Abbott (first team - 2019, 2020), O’Laughlin (first team - 2019, 2020), Guzman (first team in 2019, second team in 2020), Mays (first team in 2019, second team in 2020) and Scott (first team in 2019, 2020).

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA. 

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
