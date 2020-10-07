SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 4: The Real You

Schuyler Callihan

This week on Napoleon's Corner, Eugene talks about being yourself and not pretending to be something you are not.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Always push yourself to be the best version of yourself possible. Don't allow anyone to tell you what you will be in life! If you get knocked down 10 times, get up 11 times! Parents, I know we are dealing with difficult times, but it's so important to talk with your children. They really need to hear your voice."

