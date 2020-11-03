Neal Brown Announces Players of the Week

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced the Players of the Week following the 37-10 win over No. 16 Kansas State. The Mountaineer coaching staff votes on each in-house award and, if a Mountaineer is recognized by the Big 12 Conference's Player of the Week Awards, then the staff chooses another player.

Middle linebacker Tony Fields II earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his 15 tackle (5 solo) performance against the Wildcats.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Zach Frazier (Freshman)

“Played center and left guard in the game – played every snap. Most productive and highest percentage graded-out offensive lineman.”

Special Teams Player of the Week: Donte Bonamico (Redshirt Sophomore)

“He recovered a dropped punt. He had a tackle and two assists on kickoff. He starts on all four units and does a really nice drop.”

Defensive Player of the Week: Sean Mahone (Redshirt Sophomore)

“Seven tackles an interception, two tackles on kickoff, and a tackle on a punt. I thought he played at an extremely high-level. I thought it was his best game of the year.”

Offensive Player of the Week: Jarret Doege (Redshirt Junior)

"Third consecutive 300-yard passing game. Graded high on decision making. Did a really nice job."

Stats

Passing: 22-34 Yards: 301 TD: 2

Blue Collar Player of the Week: Mike O’laughlin (Redshirt Freshman)

“Starts on our punt shield- starts on field goal protection. I thought he blocked really well in the run game and then was productive on a couple of receptions.”

Stats

Rec: 2 Yards: 32

Juice Award: JP Hadley (Redshirt Sophomore)

“I thought our sideline was really, really good, which has been important during these low attendance games.”

Scout Team Players of the Week

Offense: Ja’Quay Hubbard (Redshirt Freshman)

“Had a nice week, and he’s continuing to get more comfortable here.”

Defense: Sean Martin (Freshman)

“He actually got in and started on our punt return, punt block team this week, but he did a nice job getting us ready for the Hubert kid a Kansas State.”

Special Teams: Devell Washington (Freshman)

“He’s a young guy, a freshman in our program that continues to grow and continues to mature. He’s going to be a really good player here.”

