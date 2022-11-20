Skip to main content

Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods

Latest update from WVU head coach Neal Brown.

Roughly an hour before West Virginia kicked off its final home game of the season against Kansas State, senior cornerback Charles Woods posted on Instagram, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." 

Woods didn't say that he was entering the transfer portal, but it appears that is what he is indicating.

Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 1.25.22 PM

During his postgame press conference, head coach Neal Brown was asked what exactly Woods' status is with the team. He didn't hold back.

"They said he put something on social media. I've seen him like twice in two weeks. I try to protect these guys, but he shut it down."

Prior to the season, Brown tabbed Woods as the best corner in the Big 12 Conference. He suffered a foot injury in the season opener to Pitt and has only played in four games this season. A source tells Mountaineers Now that Woods wanted to use his medical redshirt rather than playing through the injuries he has suffered throughout the year.

As for sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather, many throughout the fan base wondered why he did not suit up for today's game. According to Neal Brown, he was held out due to injury.

"He's hurt. If he could play, he'd be out there. Wanted to play, he couldn't. It happened right at the end of the game if you go back and watch the game last week, you'll see it and understand what he has. If everything checks out, he'll play next week."

