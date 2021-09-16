Neal Brown Hopeful Mike O'Laughlin is Available vs. the Hokies

West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin might see the field for the first time this season against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies

On Thursday night, during the weekly Neal Brown Coaches Show, Neal Brown gave an update on tight end Mike O'Laughlin.

The redshirt junior has been out since early fall camp and is now slowly working back onto the practice field. Brown stated that he was "hopeful" and "cautiously optimistic" O'Laughlin would play Saturday against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies after he was not listed on the two-deep that was released on Monday.

TJ Banks has filled in for O'Laughlin in the first two games of the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly