Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown's production has dipped from averaging 101.0 rushing yards per game last season to 70.3 YPG this year.

Naturally, the offensive line struggles have been the main issue. The group looked poised to build off of year two under head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers went from 73.3 yards per game in Brown's first season to 131.5 YPG in year two, including Leddie Brown producing the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017.

"I still think Leddie is a really good player," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the offensive line going through some growing pains, Neal Brown said there are several factors that have contributed to the running game's shortcomings.

"The defenses we played are quality defenses, so I'll say that. The early part of the season, this year from a defensive standpoint, it's probably set up a little bit different than a year ago, but ill say this, we're not doing a good enough job creating movement for him," continued Brown. "We're not getting on some of the second or third level guys at tight end, receiver good enough where he can break extended runs. We're not doing a good enough job hitting some of our play-action passes which relaxes some of those safeties where they can't fill in the box quite as quickly. I think he's [Leddie Brown] left some yardage out there too."

Adding, "For us to be successful, we've got to make sure he's more productive."

Leddie Brown has only surpassed the 100-mark once in the first six games. He rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown along with 35 receiving yards on three receptions in the 27-21 win against Virginia Tech.

West Virginia looks to regroup during the bye week before heading to Ft. Worth TX, next week to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

