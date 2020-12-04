Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

The 2020 college football season is winding down, and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) for one of their final two games of the season.

“Huge challenge this week, and our guys are just looking forward for the opportunity to play; it’s been a while,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.”

The Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 Conference rankings and have clinched a spot in the conference championship game.

“(Head) Coach (Matt) Campbell and that group of coaches has really done a remarkable job over the last five years building that program till now where they’ve earned the opportunity to go play in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship, said Brown.”

Iowa State is in the top half of the conference in every offensive category in a balanced attack averaging 195.9 (2nd) yards per game on the ground and 241.2 (5th) through the air.

“Offensively, they’re very balanced,” said Brown. “I think you got to start with the issues they cause. They’re different than other teams in our league. They’re going to operate with two and three tight ends in the game. They motion shift nearly every play, so getting lined up every play is going to be critical.”

Cyclone running back Breece Hall leads the country in rushing with 1,034 yards and third in the NCAA in rushing touchdowns (13) while chipping in 15 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“I think you have to start, player-wise, talking about their running back Breece Hall, who is playing as good as anybody in the country, leading the Big 12 – close to the top in the country. The thing that really sticks out about him is just running after contact. He’s tough to tackle,” said Brown.

Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy stats don’t jump off the page at you, but the young man is a gamer and is coming off a 312-yard performance against Texas.

“The quarterback, very heady, makes a lot of plays – I think he’s playing his best football of the year, and then the tight ends make them different like I said,” said Brown. “Really where the difference in the game offensively for them last week, all the balls they caught up the seam versus Texas, especially in the second half. But they go three, sometimes four-deep at that tight end – probably the best tight end group in the country.”

The Cyclones are third in the conference in total defense, allowing 346.4 yards, and second in scoring, giving up 23.0 points per game.

“Defensively, one of the top units in our conference,” said Brown. You look at the statistics across the board; they’re near the top in everything. Three down front - Unique coverage looks. Something you don’t see every week, so that's something will be different for our quarterbacks.”

“Defensive linemen Will McDonald and Jaquan Bailey are in the top five in the Big 12 in sacks combining for 12.5.”

“I think the d-line is playing really well. If you look at the TFL numbers, sack numbers, several guys up there playing well.”

Mike Rose is second in the Big 12 in total tackles (76), three behind West Virginia middle linebacker Tony Fields II.

“Linebacker Mike Rose is finally getting national attention and attention throughout our league; he’s playing at an extremely high level,” said Brown. “And they’re just really making it difficult to run the ball. If you look at this streak that they’re on of winning football games, they’ve made it difficult to run the ball for everybody.”

Kene Nwangwu can grab momentum on kickoff returns averaging 31.0 per return.

“Their kickoff return unit has performed really well,” said Brown. “Their backup running back, number three, he’s a load. 210-pounds. He’s had two big returns on the year – I think he’s averaging 30 yards or more.”

West Virginia is 5-3 all-time versus Iowa State but has lost the two previous meetings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly