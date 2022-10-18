Neal Brown Provides an Injury Update

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods was knocked out of the season opener with a lower leg injury and has remained sidelined since, but according to head coach Neal Brown, the senior may make his way onto the field Saturday as the Mountaineers take on Texas Tech at 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

"We're practicing Charles Woods some today and we'll kind of know more," Brown said. "Hopeful. I wouldn't say any more than that yet. We're going to practice him a little bit. If he does play, it'll be in a reduced role by no means will it be every play."

Corner Rashad Ajayi is expected to return after being shaken up last week while defense lineman Sean Martin was labeled "questionable."

"Sean Martin, we'll know more after today and tomorrow," said Brown. "I would put him in the hopeful to questionable deal. He'll practice in a limited basis today and then we'll know more."

On offense, running back CJ Donaldson is expected to hit the practice field on Tuesday. The freshman suffered a concussion in the loss at Texas on Oct. 1.

"CJ will practice today and if everything checks out, then he'll be ready to go," said Brown."

Senior tight end Mike O'Laughlin also left the Texas game, and Brown gave the official word he will miss the remainder of the season.

"Mike O'Laughlin, unfortunately, is out for the year. [He] will have surgery this week on a knee," Brown said. "I really hurt for him. It's a tough deal, it's the third time now and so I feel for him. He was playing at a high level."

Lastly, Brown stated offensive lineman Jordan White has practiced and believes he will see some action this week.

