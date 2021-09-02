Neal Brown Provides Injury Update for Week 1

Om Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown seemed doubtful that tight end Mike O'Laughlin will play in the season opener against Maryland Saturday during his weekly radio show. However, he did say he is still a game time decision. Additionally, Brown stated backup running back Tony Mathis Jr. will dress but will remain a game time decision.

Brown said on Tuesday that the two were game time decisions during his weekly press conference.

West Virginia and Maryland are set to kickoff at 3:30 on ESPN.

