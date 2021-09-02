September 2, 2021
Neal Brown Provides Injury Update for Week 1

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provides an injury update
Om Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown seemed doubtful that tight end Mike O'Laughlin will play in the season opener against Maryland Saturday during his weekly radio show. However, he did say he is still a game time decision. Additionally, Brown stated backup running back Tony Mathis Jr. will dress but will remain a game time decision.

Brown said on Tuesday that the two were game time decisions during his weekly press conference.

West Virginia and Maryland are set to kickoff at 3:30 on ESPN. 

Sep 7, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) watches the replay board during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
