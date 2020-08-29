SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Neal Brown Recaps 2nd Scrimmage & Mentions Top Performers

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football team held their second scrimmage Saturday morning, and according to head coach Neal Brown, it was longer than the first one they had last week.

As he usually does before going over the details of the day, he always has that voice in his head concerned with which side of the ball was winning.

"Anytime when you're doing a scrimmage that's inter-squad, there's going to be some things that are really good, and you're concerned whether that's one side winning or the other side losing and that's kind of the way it went today. I thought there was a lot of give and take," said Brown.

He then, started with what was good on the defensive side of the ball.

"I thought the defense started off strong and forced some takeaways – fumble, two interceptions, I believe, to start the scrimmage," explained Brown before moving over to the offense.

"Offense, right around the middle, rebounded - Really ran the ball better and did some really nice things towards the middle of the scrimmage," he said. "Really had a nice drive for 98 or 99 yards. And then, got into the red zone – I thought the defense in the red zone played really well."

Brown continued, "We did a four-minute situation which the offense was able to run out the clock which is something offensively we needed to improve on, but the defense won big – we did a two-minute end of game scenario where really the offense went backwards and ended on a sack," he said before adding, "Some give and take."

"Offensively, I thought at the top of the red zone, that 25 to down to about the 10, wasn't very productive," then adding, "Had some turnovers."

Brown also added that the offense continues to run the football better, and being able to run out the clock in a final four-minute situation was executed and was able to run out the clock.

Last season, the defense gave up 159.4 yards per game on the ground, but heading into the season, Neal Brown believes that the run defense will be better but sees room for improvement.

"We can continue to do a better job against the run," he said. "We're not bad, but I think that is something that we can hang our hat on – I think we'll continue to get better at that."

Brown also added, "I think the other thing is, is when we get down in the goal line area being able to cover the pass as well. We got to do a better job at doing that. I'd like to see them get off the field in the four-minute."

The defense started slow last week and, according to Brown, lacked energy, but this week, the Mountaineer defense showed up early and often.

"Big-time improvement this week as far as takeaways, which is fun to see. I thought defensively we played with a lot better energy than a week ago, said Brown. "And, just pleased with the way they started the scrimmage and how they performed there at the very end as well."

One thing Neal Brown did emphasize was special teams and voiced his frustrations with the units.

"Our special teams just aren't good enough right now," said Brown. "We got to get better. We spend a lot of time – we invest in those. I think that has to be our edge this season is on special teams. Our effort our concentration our execution was not good enough, and we did a lot of special teams live work, and we're going to come back, and we're going to work those a bunch on Tuesday."

Top Performers from the Day

Leddie Brown
Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Leddie Brown

"I thought Leddie Brown has had a really nice week."

A'Varius Sparrow

"Sparrow had kickoff return today and had a couple of nice runs, running with the threes."

Zach Frazier

"Zach Frazier is a guy that I've been impressed with during our entire camp."

Zach Dobson

"Zach Dobson, in his first real scrimmage with us, had a nice day today."

Tykee Smith

"Tykee Smith had an interception, a really nice interception."

Tae Mayo

"Tae Mayo probably had the play of the scrimmage. Really, kind of a shoestring interception in one of the early drives."

Tony Fields

"Tony Fields was really active in his first live football with us."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Area 304 +

Welcome to Area 304+, brought to you by Sports Illustrated and Maven.

Schuyler Callihan

3 Shocking and 3 Not so Shocking Takeaways of WVU's Initial Depth Chart

Breaking down the Mountaineers' preseason depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

PODCAST: Is WVU a Sleeper to Win the Big 12? QB Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall talk West Virginia football

Schuyler Callihan

LOOK: First WVU Football Depth Chart of 2020 Season

West Virginia has released their initial depth chart for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Defense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the defensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Hopeful for an Improved Rushing Attack

Neal Brown seems optimistic about how the run game will produce in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 14

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 14 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

The former Mountaineer is doing everything he can to make the Saints' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kevin White Joins Tavon Austin in San Francisco

The former Mountaineer receiver is officially back in the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Offense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the offensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan