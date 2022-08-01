Skip to main content

Neal Brown Sends Prayers to Eastern Kentucky

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown began his press conference sending thoughts and prayers to eastern Kentucky

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown started his opening day fall camp press conference on a somber Monday afternoon. After seeing the devastating floods that hit eastern Kentucky last week, The Danville, Kentucky native sent thoughts and prayers to the victims of the tragedy. 

"Prayers and thoughts to everybody in eastern Kentucky. A really tremendous tragedy with the floods in eastern Kentucky. Being from the state, from the central part, and then eastern Kentucky is Appalachia, so kindred spirits to us here in West Virginia. So, I just wanted to let them know we're thinking about them," said Brown.

The catastrophic event has displaced thousands of Kentucky residents and as of Monday afternoon, the death toll has reached 35 according to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear. 

If you would like to donate money to relief efforts for flood victims, here are multiple organizations that can get help where it is needed:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Beshear established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

