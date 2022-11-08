Neal Brown Updates the Injury List

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with kickoff slated for noon and the action will broadcast on FS1.

On Tuesday, head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update heading into Saturday's contest.

Safety Davis Mallinger had surgery earlier in the week and will be out for the rest of the season, joining freshman running back and the team's leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, and starting tight end Mike O'laughlin, who were both sidelined for the year with season-ending injuries.

Starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been out of action since the Texas Tech game is expected to return this week along with linebacker Lance Dixon will return this week

Corner Charles Woods got hurt in the first series of the season-opener, had surgery, battled his way back onto the field but sustained another lower leg injury last week against the Cyclones and is questionable heading into Saturday.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly