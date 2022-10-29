No. 7 TCU Takes WVU Homecoming Game 41-31

WVU (3-4, 1-3) came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Homecoming Weekend in Morgantown.

Eight plays into TCU's opening drive, Horned Frog QB Max Duggan was sacked by WVU's Jared Bartlett. Two snaps later, TCU sent P Jordy Sandy out to shift the field position.

While the defense was flying high from the stop, the WVU offense welcomed back RB CJ Donaldson. West Virginia's opening drive concluded with a one-yard rush from the freshman to take a 7-0 lead.

The No. 7 Horned Frogs answered back three plays later, after a 35-yard Duggan QB keep and a Duggan-to-WR Taye Barber 71-yard reception. Tied at 7, the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers continued to battle. TCU explosive plays countered by West Virginia short-yardage runs would go on to become each team's signature.

As the seconds ticked to a close on the first quarter, a single yard stood between a tied ball game and the go-ahead Mountaineer score. Two plays into the second quarter, Donaldson proved his worth once more, closing the gap and shooting WVU into the lead, 14-7.

In addition to offensive action, WVU's individual defense single-handedly took first place. DL Dante Stills entered today's game tied for program TFLs with Grant Wiley; Stills now owns the West Virginia record, at 48.5.

Although individually, Bartlett and Stills were succeeding, the WVU defense as a whole was about to allow back-to-back TCU scoring drives in explosive ways.

Duggan slung a 55-yard ball to WR Quintin Johnston for the 14-14 tie. On the first play of TCU's next drive, RB Kendre Miller smoked the WVU secondary with a 51-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead.

WVU's offensive play-calling then turned more demonstrative. Garrett Greene came in at wide out, and Daniels took his options to the air. The result became a double-coverage reception for Bryce Ford-Wheaton 35 yards downfield. The offensive shoot-out continued, and nine plays later, Daniels connected with RB Justin Johnson for a five-yard TD that tied the score with a minute and a half left in the first half.

That became more than enough time for Duggan and the Horned Frogs to rally together another strong drive. Following three incomplete passes, Duggan handed the ball off to RB Emani Bailey, who juked out the WVU secondary and took the ball 30 yards and into the end zone for the go-ahead score, 28-21.

Duggan ended the half 12-17 for 234 yards and two touchdowns; Daniels went 14-19 for 163 yards and a single score.

WVU's second half opening drive culminated in a 55-yard punt from Oliver Straw and a fluke ball hop into the toe of TCU's Noah Daniels, one which effectively turned the ball back into a first down situation for the Mountaineers. After a lengthy review and a TCU challenge, the ball was spotted at the TCU17. The Mountaineer offense couldn't capitalize on the red zone opportunity, ending it 4th and 8 at the 15. K Casey Legg notched his first field goal of the day, a 33-yard shot that brought the scoring deficit to 28-24 with 11:05 left in the third quarter.

TCU's Sandy came out for only the second time today after Duggan failed to convert three straight downs during his next drive. Sandy's 30-yard punt placed West Virginia at their own 42-yard line, and the Mountaineer offense kicked into gear again.

Daniels connected on 15- and 24-yard attempts aimed at Cortez Braham and Sam James before Donaldson took two plays for a combined six yards. Though WVU continued to knock at the red zone, the door never opened. The Mountaineers failed to convert third and fourth downs into aerial scores, and turned the ball over at the TCU4.

Following a third down conversion, Duggan sailed a ball into the open hands of WR Savion Williams, 57 yards down the field. The third quarter expired shortly after, leaving the Horned Frogs one yard away from another score.

When play resumed, WVU's Sean Martin and Mike Lockhart recorded a two-yard TFL. Raleigh Collins also notched a TFL of his own on a chaotic 11-yard loss; it forced the first field goal out of TCU's Griffin Kell. A successful attempt allowed the Horned Frogs a 31-24 lead with 13 minutes left to play.

Kell would return in the next drive. The Mountaineers stuffed the Horned Frogs in four attempts before the latter tacked on a trio of Kell's points.

A 12-play, 78-yard West Virginia drive eased the scoring chasm closed next, after WR Reese Smith made a diving catch in goal line double coverage. Daniels' 23-yard pass to Smith was the sophomore's first contribution to the game; it brought the score to 34-31, still in favor of the Horned Frogs. Smith's score seemed to shift momentum in Milan Puskar Stadium for both sides of the WVU ball.

TCU's next drive concluded with the ball in the hands of WVU DB Malachi Ruffin: the game's first interception. The Mountaineers failed to move the ball across the midline, forcing Straw to punt with just inside three minutes to play.

TCU would tack on one more scoring opportunity to end the game. Duggan connected with Williams for a 29-yard reception in the corner of the end zone to effectively squash any hope of a WVU resurgence. The scoreboard reflected 41-31 as time expired.

Duggan ended his night 16-28 for 341 yards and a trio of touchdowns to Daniels' 23-39, 275 yards, and pair of scores.

The Mountaineers will head to Iowa next week to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Nov. 5.