No Transfers Needed - Greene and Marchiol Will Battle for Starting QB

The West Virginia football coaching staff received their letter of intent from high school prospects they have been pursuing the last few years, but it’s the first offseason since head coach Neal Brown has taken the reigns they have not been in search of a quarterback.

Brown and his staff brought in two transfers in his first season. Austin Kendall was the Mountaineers’ signal caller in 2019 before Jarett Doege took over starting duties the next two seasons. Then, JT Daniels transferred in from Georgia last year, but he transferred out and committed to Rice earlier in the week.

Daniels transfer had more to do with the talent behind him. He didn’t finish the season and did not look himself in the final three to four games of his Mountaineer tenure, leaving some to speculate if he had been injured once again.

Nonetheless, the starting quarterback for 2023 appears to be in-house.

“We’ve done the portal thing, we’ve done the transfer thing, but we’re in the mode that we’re going to develop the guys we have here and at this point in time we don’t anticipate taking a transfer quarterback,” said Brown.

West Virginia redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene stepped in before halftime of game 10 of the season against Oklahoma and threw for 138 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Green made the next two starts but was knocked out of the season finale at Oklahoma State with a concussion and stepped in freshman Nicco Marchiol in the first series of the second half and showed he can manage the offense.

“Garrett, I think he’s shown a lot of growth,” said Brown. “He played well - wins the Oklahoma game, starts the Oklahoma State game. Nicco comes in at the end of the Oklahoma State game - really pleased with his development over the last 12 months.”

West Virginia signed quarterback Sean Boyle in the 2023 class, but Brown made clear Boyle would be in the developmental program, and Garrett and Nicco will be competing for the starting job.

"We’re going with these two guys we got," said Brown.

