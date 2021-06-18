Sports Illustrated home
Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame

Noel Devine to be inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame in the fall
On Friday, former West Virginia running back Noel Devine took to social media to announce that West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons informed him that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 30, the day the Mountaineers take on the Iowa State Cyclones. 

"Words can’t express the emotions how I feel right now," said Devine. "I gave it my all and left it all on the field blood, sweat, and tears. Won the Iron Mountaineer two years in the row (this award was for hard working leaders day in day out - voted by the coaching staff). I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come and the great achievements I’ve accomplished so far."

Noel Devine

Devine was a three-time All-Big East selection during his four year career at WVU from 2007 through 2010. His 4,315 career rushing yards rank second in program history, and his 29 career touchdowns place him sixth. 

