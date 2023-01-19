OFFICIAL: Devin Carter Signs with West Virginia

On Thursday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the addition of North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter. The graduate transfer pledged his commitment to the Mountaineers on January 11.

In five years with the Wolfpack, the 6'2", 215-pound receiver hauled in 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns. He went for 100+ yards in three games throughout his career, including a 130-yard one touchdown performance in the season-finale versus instate rival North Carolina last year.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Carter helps replace the size West Virginia lost on the outside with Bryce Ford-Wheaton entering the 2023 NFL Draft and Kaden Prather transferring to Maryland.

Carter initially committed to Penn State following the team's Rose Bowl win over Utah. Aside from Penn State, Carter also held offers from Georgia State and Old Dominion.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

