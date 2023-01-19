Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Devin Carter Signs with West Virginia

North Carolina State receiver transfers to West Virginia

On Thursday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the addition of North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter. The graduate transfer pledged his commitment to the Mountaineers on January 11. 

In five years with the Wolfpack, the 6'2", 215-pound receiver hauled in 118 receptions for 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns. He went for 100+ yards in three games throughout his career, including a 130-yard one touchdown performance in the season-finale versus instate rival North Carolina last year. 

Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter (88) runs after a catch during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The addition of Carter helps replace the size West Virginia lost on the outside with Bryce Ford-Wheaton entering the 2023 NFL Draft and Kaden Prather transferring to Maryland.

Carter initially committed to Penn State following the team's Rose Bowl win over Utah. Aside from Penn State, Carter also held offers from Georgia State and Old Dominion.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

