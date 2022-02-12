OFFICIAL: Neal Brown Announces the Hiring of new WR Coach

On Saturday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced Tony Washington as the new wide receiver’s coach. Brown also announced that Sean Reagan will become the tight ends coach to complete the offensive staff.

“I am excited that Tony is joining the Mountaineer football program,” said Brown. “He has had a successful career, not only as a player, but also as a coach, who has proven he can motivate, lead and develop players. He was recently recognized by the AFCA as one of its 35 coaches under 35. He will be a good addition to our coaching staff and our program.”

Washington served as the wide receivers coach for a rising Coastal Carolina program for the past two years, posting a 22-3 record and 14-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Working at West Virginia University and on the football staff for outstanding coaches and respected men like Neal Brown and Graham Harrell is not only a great opportunity for me personally and professionally but also for my family,” said Washington. “The football program has a winning history with a lot of tradition that I look at with a great amount of respect. I look forward to working with a great group of coaches and players at WVU. I can’t wait to get started.”

Last season, the Chanticleers’ offense was one of the most explosive units in the nation, ranking among the top FBS teams in a variety of categories. Coastal Carolina finished with 11 wins, won the school’s first bowl game and spent time in the national top 20 for most of the season, finishing as one of the top teams just outside the top 25.

CCU was the most efficient team in the nation and produced the best third-down conversion percentage and was No. 5 in total offense and scoring offense, No. 6 in rushing offense and fewest interceptions thrown, No. 23 in red zone offense, No. 25 in first down offense and No. 28 in passing offense.

Washington’s receivers were a vital part of the offense, as Jaivon Heiligh led the squad with 66 catches for 1,128 yards and seven touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-American honors, All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the second straight year. Kameron Brown was named All-Sun Belt Conference honorable-mention. Heiligh was No. 22 nationally in receiving yards and Heiligh and Brown ranked in the Top 11 in the Sun Belt in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Heiligh was No. 3 in the league in receptions per game.

In 2020, the Chanticleers won the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title, posting an undefeated and untied regular season. They finished 11-1 overall, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and played in the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. The program earned spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Sports Polls.

Overall, the offense in 2020 led the conference in scoring offense (37.2 points per game), third-down conversion percentage (52.3 percent), fourth-down conversion percentage (76.5 percent), time of possession (33:50), completion percentage (66.6 percent), fewest interceptions thrown (5), and team passing efficiency (177.72).

CCU was second in the league for the year in red-zone offense (88.3 percent), and second in both sacks allowed per game (1.17) and tackles-for-loss allowed per game (4.33) on the year. The Chanticleers also ranked third in the conference in total offense (449.8 yards per game) and rushing offense (218.3 yards per game), both of which ranked in the top 25 nationally.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly