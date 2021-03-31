OFFICIAL: Quinton Spain Signs a One-Year Deal with the Bengals

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals signed former West Virginia Mountaineer offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a one-year deal. In nine games (eight starts) with the Bengals, Spain committed four penalties and allowed just one sack.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Spain signed with the Bengals during the 2020 season after being released by the Buffalo Bills. Prior to the start season, he signed a three-year $15-million contract to remain in Buffalo after not allowing a sack in 2019, followed by a great offseason, earning Iron Bills champion.

The Petersburgh, Virginia native earned first-team All-Big 12 by ESPN, second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press, and All-Big 12 Honorable mention by Big 12 coaches following his senior season at West Virginia before signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft.

Spain made his NFL debut in October of 2015 against the Bills, and in 2016, Spain won and retained the starting left guard job through the 2018 season, starting in 42 games.

For his career, he has played in a combined 79 games with 74 starts for the Titans, Bills, and Bengals.

