Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

OFFICIAL: Quinton Spain Signs a One-Year Deal with the Bengals

Quinton Spain agrees to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals signed former West Virginia Mountaineer offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a one-year deal. In nine games (eight starts) with the Bengals, Spain committed four penalties and allowed just one sack.

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Spain signed with the Bengals during the 2020 season after being released by the Buffalo Bills. Prior to the start season, he signed a three-year $15-million contract to remain in Buffalo after not allowing a sack in 2019, followed by a great offseason, earning Iron Bills champion.

The Petersburgh, Virginia native earned first-team All-Big 12 by ESPN, second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press, and All-Big 12 Honorable mention by Big 12 coaches following his senior season at West Virginia before signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft.

Spain made his NFL debut in October of 2015 against the Bills, and in 2016, Spain won and retained the starting left guard job through the 2018 season, starting in 42 games. 

For his career, he has played in a combined 79 games with 74 starts for the Titans, Bills, and Bengals.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10
Football

OFFICIAL: Quinton Spain Signs a One-Year Deal with the Bengals

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

BREAKING: Gabe Osabuohien Makes Decision on Future

Screen Shot 2021-03-30 at 5.59.08 PM
Basketball

WVU Targeting Several Players in the Transfer Portal

Tykee Smith
Area 304+

Tykee Smith Talks Departure From WVU & Which Schools He's Heard From

Jackie Matthews
Football

Lesley Sees a "Fierce Competition" at Corner Following Recent Departures

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2024 RB Excited to Receive First Offer From WVU

Sean McNeil
Basketball

Four Impact Players Chasing Dreams Away From WVU Basketball Program

USATSI_10710667_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Marshall Transfer Jarrod West Names 3 Finalists, Sets Decision Date