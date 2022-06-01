Skip to main content

Official: WVU Signs JMU Defensive Back

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of JMU transfer Wesley McCormick

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of James Madison transfer Wesley McCormick Wednesday afternoon. The 6'-0", 199-pound, fifth-year senior will have one-year of eligibility remaining. 

McCormick played one game last season, retaining his redshirt and a year of eligibility. 

In 2020, he had 20 tackles, including, one tackle for loss, and three interceptions and two pass breakups in seven starts, earning VaSID First Team All-State.

The Germantown, MD native made 49 appearances at JMU, accumulating 68 tackles, including three tackles for a loss and three interceptions and nine pass deflections. 

At Northwest High School, McCormick was named All-Metro Honorable Mention as a senior, earned all-county defensive back honors as a senior and was Maryland Team Big 33 selection. Additionally, he was a dual-sport athlete who is a state champion in indoor and outdoor track.

