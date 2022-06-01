Official: WVU Signs JMU Defensive Back

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of James Madison transfer Wesley McCormick Wednesday afternoon. The 6'-0", 199-pound, fifth-year senior will have one-year of eligibility remaining.

McCormick played one game last season, retaining his redshirt and a year of eligibility.

In 2020, he had 20 tackles, including, one tackle for loss, and three interceptions and two pass breakups in seven starts, earning VaSID First Team All-State.

The Germantown, MD native made 49 appearances at JMU, accumulating 68 tackles, including three tackles for a loss and three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

At Northwest High School, McCormick was named All-Metro Honorable Mention as a senior, earned all-county defensive back honors as a senior and was Maryland Team Big 33 selection. Additionally, he was a dual-sport athlete who is a state champion in indoor and outdoor track.

