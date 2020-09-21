OSU Starting QB Spencer Sanders' Status vs WVU Still Unclear

This past Saturday, West Virginia was able to sit back and watch their upcoming opponent, Oklahoma State, take on Tulsa during their bye week, and for the most part, the Cowboys struggled.

Oklahoma State trailed 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter due to a lack of offense after starting quarterback Spencer Sanders exited the game with an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Ethan Bullock had a rough day completing only 8 of his 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception and didn't seem to have confidence in his throws. Later in the game, he was replaced by true freshman Shane Illingworth, who had a much better outing going 4/5 for 74 yards.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talked to the media about Illingworth's collegiate debut and if he would be the starter should Sanders be ruled out for this Saturday's game.

"I thought he was composed and executed very well. I don't know that we could've asked him to do more than what he did, so we were pleased with his play," Gundy said. "We've got three guys available, and we'll have to make that decision based on practice reps. Good news is we don't have to practice until Tuesday, so we'll figure that out on Tuesday afternoon."

As far as Sanders' status for the matchup versus West Virginia, Gundy said they are taking it day by day and are hopeful that he will be able to give it a go.

"We booted him up. We'll take it off on Tuesday and put him out there on Wednesday and go from there. We've had guys in his situation come out of the boot and play and do well and then we've had guys that weren't able to play."

West Virginia and Oklahoma State kickoff Big 12 play this Saturday at 3:30 on ABC.

