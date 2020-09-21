SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

OSU Starting QB Spencer Sanders' Status vs WVU Still Unclear

Schuyler Callihan

This past Saturday, West Virginia was able to sit back and watch their upcoming opponent, Oklahoma State, take on Tulsa during their bye week, and for the most part, the Cowboys struggled. 

Oklahoma State trailed 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter due to a lack of offense after starting quarterback Spencer Sanders exited the game with an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Ethan Bullock had a rough day completing only 8 of his 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception and didn't seem to have confidence in his throws. Later in the game, he was replaced by true freshman Shane Illingworth, who had a much better outing going 4/5 for 74 yards. 

On Monday morning, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talked to the media about Illingworth's collegiate debut and if he would be the starter should Sanders be ruled out for this Saturday's game.

"I thought he was composed and executed very well. I don't know that we could've asked him to do more than what he did, so we were pleased with his play," Gundy said. "We've got three guys available, and we'll have to make that decision based on practice reps. Good news is we don't have to practice until Tuesday, so we'll figure that out on Tuesday afternoon."

As far as Sanders' status for the matchup versus West Virginia, Gundy said they are taking it day by day and are hopeful that he will be able to give it a go.

"We booted him up. We'll take it off on Tuesday and put him out there on Wednesday and go from there. We've had guys in his situation come out of the boot and play and do well and then we've had guys that weren't able to play."

West Virginia and Oklahoma State kickoff Big 12 play this Saturday at 3:30 on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Fans for West Virginia's Big 12 Home-Opener vs Baylor

West Virginia University announces spectators will not be allowed to attend Baylor game

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Taking a look at Mountaineers who made box score around the NFL

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Knocking on the Door in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia sits just outside the top 25 in recent AP Poll

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Quick Thoughts on Oklahoma State's Struggles vs Tulsa

The Cowboys had a rough outing in their season opener

Schuyler Callihan

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Looking at some of the most viewed articles from this week

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Tame Wildcats in Home-Opener

The Mountaineers relentless pressure too much for Wildcats in blowout win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 RB

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for Virginia running back

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Ranking the Big 12 teams from top to bottom

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

5 Reasons Why WVU is a Final Four Team

Bob Huggins is going to have a loaded squad in 2020-21

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP