Pat McAfee Steals the Show at WWE's WrestleMania

When you think of West Virginia football legends, you tend to think of Pat White, Steve Slaton, Major Harris, Tavon Austin, Darryl Talley, and so on. As good as those guys were, there may not be another former Mountaineer football player who has had more success post-WVU than former punter/kicker Pat McAfee.

McAfee spent eight years in the National Football League (all with the Indianapolis Colts) and very quickly became one of the best, if not the best punter in the league. He was named an All-Pro in 2014 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2016. At the age of 29, McAfee surprised the vast majority of NFL fans by calling it a career following the 2016 season. People questioned the decision and even Michael Wilbon of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption went as far as to say, “Make them tear the uniform off of you… Look, somebody needs to stage an intervention. People who know this guy, get to him now. Make him put his helmet back on.”