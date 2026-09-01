Pat White Had a Hilarious First Thought When WVU Retired His Jersey

This Saturday, Pat White's No. 5 jersey will be retired ahead of the Mountaineers' season opener against Coastal Carolina. It won't officially be retired until the end of this season when senior wide receiver Jaden Bray exhausts his eligibility, but the ceremony and celebration will be quite the scene this weekend, honoring arguably the best to ever suit up for the Old Gold and Blue.

Just a few years ago, Major Harris had his No. 9 retired, which is something fans (and alums) had been pushing for a long time. Now, White will have his moment, and it's one he didn't think would ever take place.

“First thought was how much money did Pat Mac (McAfee) pay to make this happen? I know that’s not the case," White joked during his appearance on the Rich Rodriguez show on Monday night. "What happened in that moment was me thinking about (Jaden) Bray and him wearing number five and wanting him to have an excellent season, finishing his career as a Mountaineer wearing that number. And then a few other thoughts; most importantly was me thinking that this would never be the case. I thought it was impossible for that to happen, but it did, and I’m glad that my family can experience the Mountaineer greatness.”

For years, West Virginia had strict rules regarding retiring a player's number, with one of the requirements being that the player had to be a consensus first-team All-American. If you think about it, that's a pretty ridiculous ask, considering it's something that is completely out of the player's hands.

Because of what Pat White did and what he meant to WVU football, athletic director Wren Baker advised the WVU Athletic Council to revisit the rules, and they voted unanimously to make some changes, which allowed for White's No. 5 to be retired.

The legacy of Pat White nearly didn't happen, though. He was frustrated by not getting the opportunity to play and thought that baseball might be the best route for him. He had several conversations with his father, James, who told him to stick with it.

“My father told me to show up every day like I was the starter, every play. At the end of the week, if I still felt the same that he would bring my glove, and lo and behold, that was the Louisville game. I was this close to becoming an Anaheim Angel. It says a lot about my father and the leadership he showed."

Fast-forward 18 years later and now, White is trying to do his best, mentoring the quarterbacks on WVU's roster and giving them advice that he hopes can make an impact in their lives.