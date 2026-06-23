Pat White Jersey Retirement Date Officially Announced by WVU

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that one of the very best to ever play for the WVU football program would finally have their jersey number retired. Pat White is largely considered one of the best to ever play for West Virginia, starting and winning four bowl games during his career in the old gold and blue.

Per school release, West Virginia announced on Tuesday that White’s jersey number retirement ceremony will take place in September during the season opener against Coastal Carolina on September 5th. They also announced that season ticket holders will receive a commemorative ticket enclosed in an acrylic case for the occasion. However, that ticket is memorabilia only and is not to be used for entry at the stadium.

White will become just the seventh West Virginia football player to have their jersey number retired. He will join the likes of Major Harris, Ira Errett Rodgers, Sam Huff, Chuck Howley, Bruce Bosley, and Darryl Talley.

White boasted a 35-8 career record as a Mountaineer and still holds the second-place spot on the all-time record for career rushing yards by a quarterback in NCAA history. The dual-threat quarterback finished his career with 4,480 all-purpose yards, ranking him fourth on the school's all-time list.

White’s jersey retirement is a full-circle moment for WVU Football

When Rich Rodriguez was hired as the head coach of the WVU football program again on December 12th, 2024, it was a very cool moment for WVU athletics. After his highly successful first stint with the Mountaineers, many expect Rodriguez to create that same magic and bring back what made WVU football so great from 2001 to 2007.

White is undoubtedly a huge part of what made Rodriguez and WVU football so successful in those years. White joined the WVU football staff upon Rodriguez’s hiring as an assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach. It is clear that White and Rodriguez have kept a close relationship over the years and want to see WVU football succeed. Rodriguez spoke glowingly of White when it was announced that his number would be retired.

"Pat was a great player and a great leader in our program, and he was a dominant force in college football for four years. He is very deserving of the honor of having his number retired."

There might be no better way to kick off a very highly anticipated second season of his second stint with the Mountaineers than the retirement of one of the very best players to ever play in Morgantown. Kickoff for WVU and Coastal Carolina is set for noon on September 5th.