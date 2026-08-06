Rich Rod Says WVU Isn't Adding Anyone 'Right Now'... But That Could Change Fast

Despite all of the conversation about bringing back guys like N/S Fred Perry, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., CB Jordan Scruggs, and so on, West Virginia does not plan to add anyone to its roster. At least right now.

On Wednesday, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez opened his press conference addressing the topic of the 2022 class receiving a fifth year of eligibility and whether he is considering bringing any of those guys back into the fold.

“It is kind of chaotic that it’s going to happen right before everybody does their camp," he said regarding the court battle. "I know the NCAA is appealing it, so I don’t know if you can add or not. We’re certainly not going to cut anybody because I don’t think that would be right. The guys that have worked hard all summer and spring and they’re on the roster now, they’re going to be on the roster. We have a couple spots open that we can add a guy or two, but right now we just have it on pause. There’s guys that I guess could maybe be in the portal too that you could get, so we’re researching it. We’re talking to a few that might be eligible, but we’re not adding anybody right now . 24 hours from now, maybe we do.”

A tip of the hat here to Rodriguez for making it very clear that everyone on the roster is safe. You might think that's obvious, but there will be coaches somewhere in college football who will bump someone out to make room for one of these players. It's bound to happen, just not at WVU.

What to do with the two remaining roster spots

WVU Athletics Communications

If the Mountaineers do fill the final two spots, using them on secondary pieces makes a lot of sense. That's where much of the concern with this roster lies, at least in my eyes. Getting at least one more veteran piece, preferably one who knows this scheme, would make Zac Alley happy.

Cornerback Jordan Scruggs told us that he has an interest in returning to WVU, although he would be returning as a nickel/sam. All is quiet on the Fred Perry front.

The biggest question surrounding this is where these guys are conditioning-wise. It's one thing to still be in shape by getting some workouts in at the local gym, but it's another to be in football shape, and certainly a whole other level to be in the type of shape Rich Rodriguez wants you to be in.