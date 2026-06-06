Pat White Reacts to WVU Retiring His No. 5 Jersey

What a time it is to be a West Virginia Mountaineer. The baseball team is one win away from Omaha, the men's basketball team and football team reeled in their best recruiting classes ever, the women's basketball team just won a Big 12 championship and hosted in the NCAA Tournament, and now, Pat White's No. 5 jersey will be retired by the athletic department.

For years, Mountaineer fans were pushing the department to retire the numbers of both White and Major Harris (No. 9). In 2021, Major received the honor, and now sometime this upcoming fall, White will join him.

Friday morning, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez introduced Pat McAfee to the team to say a few words.

“I love everything about what’s happening here. There’s greatness in this room that I don’t even think you guys recognize. I was very lucky to be teammates with numerous dudes in here, but I think you guys don’t even recognize what’s in this room. Greatness is amongst you. I think it’s time to remind you.”

They then showed a highlight reel of Pat White's days at WVU before turning it back over to Rich Rod, who announced in front of the whole team that No. 5 would be retired. White came up to the stage to say how thankful he was and, as always, made it about the team and a lesson for those in the room. That's who he is, a team-first guy.

“The togetherness. The love. The respect. I came up on one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever been around, that man, Rasheed Marshall, taught me how to lead. Taught me how to be a QB. Taught me how to demand respect from every individual, but more importantly, to give respect to every individual as you come in contact with. Morgantown’s a special place, unique. I’m very thankful, grateful. I could have never expected this to happen. I didn’t get into the game for this to be the case; I played it because I love it. I guess I’m emotional right now because I’ve given my all and I will continue to give my all.

White is sixth in school history in passing (6,049 yards), second in rushing (4,480 yards), and second in rushing touchdowns (47). In his final game as a Mountaineer, he became the first quarterback to start and win four bowl games. A date for his ceremony is to be determined.