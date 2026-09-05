Pat White’s WVU Legacy Cemented with Official No. 5 Retirement

The West Virginia University football program honored former quarterback Pat White prior to the season opener against Coastal Carolina by retiring his No. 5 jersey.

On Tuesday, White reflected on the university’s decision to honor one of the greatest players to ever wear the old gold and blue.

“First, I was wondering that week why (head) coach (Rich) Rod(riguez) was a a little bit nicer to me," White said with a smile.

"Secondly, why (former WVU punter) Pat McAfee was in the building and why he was showing the highlight that he was showing. And I guess most importantly, I was very surprised but appreciative that he took time out of his day to make that happen. and the university would honor me in such a way.”

White graduated as from West Virginia as one of the most decorated players in program history. The Daphne, Alabama, native established 19 WVU, Big East and national records, including a career-high 4,480 rushing yards, which made him the NCAA's all-time leader among quarterbacks at the time and now ranks second.

White was 35-8 as the starting at quarterback, 7-2 against ranked opponents, and guided the program to four bowl victories, which stands as an NCAA record as the only QB to start and win four bowl games (2006 Sugar Bowl, 2007 Gator Bowl, 2008 Fiesta Bowl, 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl).

Former West Virginia University quarterback Pat White | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

White finished his career with Big East records for total touchdowns (103) and total yards (10,529), becoming the first player in conference history to surpass 10,000 yards of total offense.

White was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He later signed with the Washington Redskins in 2013. His football career continued with a season in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014. White announced his retirement from professional football in 2015.

White also excelled on the baseball field. He was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the fourth round of the 2004 MLB Draft but chose to continue his athletic career at WVU. He returned to the draft in 2007, and again, the Angels selected him in the later rounds. The Cincinnati Reds drafted White in 2008 and the New York Yankees in 2009.

White was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

White entered the coaching ranks in 2018, joining former teammate Ryan Stanchek at Alcorn State where he spent two seasons before taking the role as running backs coach at USF in 2020. He spent one season at Alabama State as the interim offensive coordinator before joining the San Diego Chargers staff for two seasons (2022-23).

White is currently Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Assistant to the head coach on the WVU coaching staff.