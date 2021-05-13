Sports Illustrated home
PFF Recognizes Dante Stills as one of the top Interior DL for 2021

PFF lists Dante Stills as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country
On Thursday, Pro Football Focus ranked the top five returning interior defensive linemen for the 2021 season, listing West Virginia's Dante Stills at No. 3 behind Haskell Garrett (Ohio State) and Jermayne Lole (Arizona State), respectively. At No. 4 is Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma), and at No. 5, Bryan Bresee (Clemson).

Dante Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season. The Fairmont, WV native had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year. 

Stills has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. 

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) rushes Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
