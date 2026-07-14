Phil Steele Just Delivered a Huge Endorsement of WVU's RB Room

Just about every area of West Virginia's roster has been impacted by change. The running room was completely overhauled, yet the expectations for that group are through the roof.

That's what happens when you go out and sign the nation's leading rusher, Cam Cook, and ink a talented JUCO back (Martavious Boswell), and a talented quartet of freshmen — Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry, and SirPaul Cheeks. As of today, Cheeks is the only one missing from the roster and is something we will continue to monitor throughout the summer.

One of the best college football writers in the business, and dear friend of the In the Gun Podcast, Phil Steele, has West Virginia's and Texas Tech's running back rooms tied atop the Big 12. He gave us his explanation for putting WVU at the top when he stopped by the show this morning.

“Cam Cook, a big part of the equation, coming in from Jax State, but there are other players. You look at (Amari) Latimer, the true freshman coming in — he’s a big guy. He’s 228 pounds, and he already moved up to No. 2 in the spring.

"And with JUCOs, generally, when you bring in a JUCO, it’s a two-year process," he continued. "The first year is a learning year, and you get better as the year goes on. Now, the thing that I found is that at the skill positions, like running back/wide receiver, you can bring a JUCO in and have them competitive his first year, and that’s what I’m looking for out of (Martavious) Boswell. He’s a guy that’s got great speed, great ball skills, and had 1,000 yards at JUCO last year. I like the depth that they have. Now, they do have to develop that depth to get them ready for the field, but I like what they have in Latimer and Boswell behind Cook. This is probably one of the most upgraded running back cores in the country."

The hidden gem of the room???

WVU Athletics Communications

There has been so much talk, and rightfully so, about Cam Cook and the perfect fit he is for this Rich Rod system, as well as the star potential of Amari Latimer, who doesn't look anything like your typical true freshman.

But what about Boswell?

Other than Cook, he is the only other back in the room who has college snaps under his belt, albeit at the junior college level. If he can be that home run hitter/change of pace type of guy that complements Cook and Latimer as this coaching staff expects, then our guy Phil might be onto something with this group.

I don't want to say Latimer is a sure thing, but from everything I've been told, he is as good as advertised. Boswell coming through and being a legitimate third option would allow this offense to hammer the ball without hesitation.