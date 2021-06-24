Phil Steele Places 8 Mountaineers on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Phil Steele picks West Virginia to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 Conference while selecting eight Mountaineers for the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference teams.

On Wednesday, Phil Steele released his 2021 College Football Preview, marking the 27th edition of the publication. He placed West Virginia to finish sixth in the conference standings while placing eight Mountaineers on the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference teams.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills leads the way as the only Mountaineer named to the first team. Three Mountaineers were selected on the second team, running back Leddie Brown, receiver Winston Wright, and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. Wright was also placed on the fourth team as a kick returner. Safety Alonzo Addae is on the third team, and offensive linemen Zach Frazier and Brandon Yates and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo are fourth team selections.

Dante Stills had a team-leading 10.5 tackles for a loss last season, recording at least one TFL in nine of West Virginia’s 10 games last season, and led the defensive line with 33 tackles to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Leddie Brown was a first team selection following the conclusion of the 2020 season. He averaged 101 rushing yards per game last year, on 5.1 yards per carry and nine touchdowns, and registered 31 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs.

Winston Wright earned All-Big 12 second team after leading the team with 47 receptions for a team-leading 553 yards and two touchdowns.

Akheem Mesidor led all Big-12 freshmen with five sacks and received All-Big 12 honorable mention while earning a spot on ESPN’s Freshman All-American team.

In his first year donning the old gold and blue, Addae was second on the team in tackles with 66, along with two interceptions and five pass breakups while becoming a leader on and off the field and earning Second Team All-Big 12. Additionally, he is on the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

Josh Chandler-Semedo has been in the top 10 of the Big 12 Conference the last two seasons in tackles per game and grabbed Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019 but was arguably overlooked last season.

Brandon Yates is an up-and-coming talent who started eight games as a redshirt freshman and Zach Frazier started nine and was an ESPN Freshman All-American.

