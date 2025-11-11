Photo Gallery: Relive the Mountaineers' Win Against Colorado

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) handled the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday 29-22.
Scotty Fox Jr.
- Finished 17-for-28 with 202 passing yards and one touchdown.
- Marked his second career performance with over 200 passing yards.
- Threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, his fifth career TD throw.
- Also added 58 yards rushing on 17 carries.
WVU GAME NOTES
- Saturday’s game marked the third all-time meeting between West Virginia and Colorado and first since 2009.
- WVU now leads the series 2-1 all-time against the Buffaloes
- S Israel Boyce blocked a punt for a safety in the first quarter, marking the first safety from a blocked punt since Jarrod Harper at Maryland on Sept. 13, 2014.
- Additionally, it also was the first safety for the Mountaineers since Dante Stills recorded a sack against TCU on Nov. 10, 2018.
- The Mountaineers have recorded at least four tackles for loss in 37 of the last 44 games.
- West Virginia’s 15 tackles for loss marked its most this season and highest team total in WVU’s Big 12 era.
- The WVU defense also tallied eight pass breakups against Colorado, its most PBU’s since Nov. 4, 2023 vs. BYU (8).
- West Virginia’s seven sacks marked a season high and are the most in a single game since Dec. 27, 2023, vs. North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (7).
- The Mountaineer defense has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 17 of the last 28 games.
- West Virginia has held its opponents to under 100 yards rushing in three straight games for the first time this season.
- This marks the first time WVU has held three straight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing since 2015 (Nov. 21 - Dec. 5).
- The offense recorded a 69-yard pass play in the second quarter, marking its longest play from scrimmage this season.
- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 40 of the last 48 games, including seven times this season.
- The Mountaineer offense tallied 369 yards of total offense, marking the fourth time this season they have eclipsed at least 350 total yards.