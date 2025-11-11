Mountaineers Now

Photo Gallery: Relive the Mountaineers' Win Against Colorado

Take an exclusive look at West Virginia's second consecutive Big 12 win versus the Buffaloes

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Bogle sacks Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) handled the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday 29-22.

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
Scotty Fox Jr.

- Finished 17-for-28 with 202 passing yards and one touchdown.

- Marked his second career performance with over 200 passing yards.

- Threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, his fifth career TD throw.

- Also added 58 yards rushing on 17 carries.

West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry (5) tackles Colorado running back Micah Welch (29).
West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr.
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard
Diore Hubbard

- Led the offense in rushing and receiving yards.

- Recorded a career-best 94 receiving yards on six catches and 64 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

- Totaled 158 all-purpose yards, marking a new career high.

- Hauled in a 69-yard pass in the second quarter, a career-long reception.

- Also marked the longest play from scrimmage for WVU this season.

West Virginia University linebacker/running back Curtis Jones Jr. burrows into the endzone.
Curtis Jones Jr.

- Finished with nine yards rushing on three attempts and two touchdowns.

- Scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown, marking his first career TD in his first game playing on the offense.

- The rushing score also marked his first career carry.

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virgina University defensive back Israel Boyce (7) blocks the Colorado punt
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard dragging the Colorado defense.
West Virginia University Diore Hubbard receives the handoff from quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University receiver Preston Fox returns a kickoff against Colorado in the first quarter.
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University football versus Colorado
West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry
West Virginia University defensive line Eddie Kelly Jr.
West Virginia University football
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico
West Virginia University cornerback Michael Coates Jr.
West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher III
West Virginia University safety Fredy Perry tackles Colorado receiver Quentin Gibson for a loss.
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University defensive back Jordan Scruggs
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University linebacker MarShon Oxley
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard
West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University Bandit Jimmori Robinson
West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University defensive lineman Devin Grant
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Bogle
West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley
West Virginia University defensive back Kekoura Tarnue
West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers
West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley
West Virginia University linebacker MarShon Oxley
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University defensive lineman Devin Grant
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University running back Cyncir Bowers
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez giving instructions to Bandit/running back Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University running back Cyncir Bowers
West Virginia University football 2025
West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter sacks Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter celebrates his sack against Colorado.
WVU GAME NOTES

- Saturday’s game marked the third all-time meeting between West Virginia and Colorado and first since 2009.

- WVU now leads the series 2-1 all-time against the Buffaloes

- S Israel Boyce blocked a punt for a safety in the first quarter, marking the first safety from a blocked punt since Jarrod Harper at Maryland on Sept. 13, 2014.

- Additionally, it also was the first safety for the Mountaineers since Dante Stills recorded a sack against TCU on Nov. 10, 2018.

- The Mountaineers have recorded at least four tackles for loss in 37 of the last 44 games.

- West Virginia’s 15 tackles for loss marked its most this season and highest team total in WVU’s Big 12 era.

- The WVU defense also tallied eight pass breakups against Colorado, its most PBU’s since Nov. 4, 2023 vs. BYU (8).

- West Virginia’s seven sacks marked a season high and are the most in a single game since Dec. 27, 2023, vs. North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (7).

- The Mountaineer defense has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 17 of the last 28 games.

- West Virginia has held its opponents to under 100 yards rushing in three straight games for the first time this season.

- This marks the first time WVU has held three straight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing since 2015 (Nov. 21 - Dec. 5).

- The offense recorded a 69-yard pass play in the second quarter, marking its longest play from scrimmage this season.

- West Virginia has surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 40 of the last 48 games, including seven times this season.

- The Mountaineer offense tallied 369 yards of total offense, marking the fourth time this season they have eclipsed at least 350 total yards.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

