Photo Gallery: Spring Practice Day 6

Take a glimpse of day six of West Virginia's spring practice period

The West Virginia University football program held its sixth day of football practice Saturday morning. The Mountaineers went live in a "THUD" practice, meaning hitting without tackling to the ground.

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Left to right: Lance Dixon (5), Lee Kpogba (8) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Jarel Williams (18), Malachi Ruffin (14) Lance Dixon (5), Aubrey Burks (22) From Left to right: Andrew Wilson-Lamp (20), Mumu Bin-Wahad (29) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Aubrey Burks (22), Charles Woods (9) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Neal Brown Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Nicco Marchiol Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Zach Frazier Justin Johnson Jr. (26), Jordan White (53) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Nicco Marchiol Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Garrett Green (6) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Preston Fox Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia West Virginia play by play caller Tony Caridi (right) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Jared Bartlett Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Garrett Greene Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Jarel Williams (18) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Will Crowder Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Sean Martin Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Dante Stills Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Tyrin Woodby Dante Stills Dante Stills Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Caleb Coleman Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Naim Muhammad (30), Charles Woods (9) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Zeiqui Laawton Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Safeties coach Dontae Wright Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Mumu Bin-Wahad Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Hershey McLaurin (13) Marcis Floyd (24) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Davis Mallinger Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Garrett Greene Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Jalen Thornton Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Brayden Dudley Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Brayden Dudley (97), Jordan Jefferson (95) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nico Marchiol, Neal Brown Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Neal Brown Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia Marcis Floyd

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly