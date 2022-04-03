Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Spring Practice Day 6

Take a glimpse of day six of West Virginia's spring practice period

The West Virginia University football program held its sixth day of football practice Saturday morning. The Mountaineers went live in a "THUD" practice, meaning hitting without tackling to the ground. 

Left to right: Lance Dixon (5), Lee Kpogba (8)

Jarel Williams (18), Malachi Ruffin (14)

Lance Dixon (5), Aubrey Burks (22)

From Left to right: Andrew Wilson-Lamp (20), Mumu Bin-Wahad (29)

Aubrey Burks (22), Charles Woods (9)

Neal Brown

Nicco Marchiol

Zach Frazier

Justin Johnson Jr. (26), Jordan White (53)

Nicco Marchiol

Garrett Greene

Garrett Green (6)

Preston Fox

West Virginia play by play caller Tony Caridi (right)

Jared Bartlett

Garrett Greene

Jarel Williams

Will Crowder

Sean Martin

Dante Stills

Tyrin Woodby

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Dante Stills

Caleb Coleman

Naim Muhammad (30), Charles Woods (9)

Zeiqui Lawton

Safeties coach Dontae Wright

Mumu Bin-Wahad

Hershey McLaurin (13), Marcis Floyd (24)

Davis Mallinger

Garrett Greene

Jalen Thornton

Brayden Dudley

Brayden Dudley (97), Jordan Jefferson (95)

From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown

Spring Practice 2022 OL/DL
Neal Brown

Marcis Floyd

