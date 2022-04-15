Photo Gallery: Spring Practice No. 12

Get a glimpse of the Mountaineers as they prepare for the upcoming season

The West Virginia University football team held its 12th practice of the spring period on Thursday and will hold two more practices before the annual Gold and Blue Spring game Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 pm.

Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton Kicker Casey Legg Running backs coach Chad Scott Receiver Preston Fox Bryce Ford-Wheaton Quarterback Garrett Greene Offensive line coach Matt Moore Running back Justin Johnson Middle linebacker Lee Kpogba Sam James (13) Quarterback Will Crowder (7) Quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol (8), Receiver Sam James Safety Davis Mallinger Bryce Ford-Wheaton

