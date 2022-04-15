Photo Gallery: Spring Practice No. 12
The West Virginia University football team held its 12th practice of the spring period on Thursday and will hold two more practices before the annual Gold and Blue Spring game Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 pm.
Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown
Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown
Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Kicker Casey Legg
Running backs coach Chad Scott
Receiver Preston Fox
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Quarterback Garrett Greene
Offensive line coach Matt Moore
Running back Justin Johnson
Middle linebacker Lee Kpogba
Sam James (13)
Quarterback Will Crowder (7)
Quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol (8),
Receiver Sam James
Safety Davis Mallinger
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
