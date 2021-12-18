Photo Gallery: West Virginia Bowl Prep

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Get an up-close look as the Mountaineers prepare to take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
    The West Virginia Mountaineers held their second practice in pads. The Mountaineers are gearing up for their matchup versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday, December 28, and will be televised on ESPN.

