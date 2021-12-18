Publish date:
Photo Gallery: West Virginia Bowl Prep
Get an up-close look as the Mountaineers prepare to take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
The West Virginia Mountaineers held their second practice in pads. The Mountaineers are gearing up for their matchup versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday, December 28, and will be televised on ESPN.
46 Images
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Read More
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly