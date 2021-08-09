Sports Illustrated home
Photo Gallery: WVU Football Fall Camp Day 4

Check out the action from day four of the West Virginina  Mountaineers 2021 fall camp.
The West Virginia Mountaineers held day four of fall camp Monday morning. The team was on its last day of scheduled split practice and is preparing to come together Tuesday, wrapping up week one of fall camp. Check out the action from day four. 

West Virginia opens the season versus Maryland on September 4 at 3:30 pm and broadcasting on ESPN. 

