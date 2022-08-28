Pitt Defense Preview

West Virginia and Pitt will renew the Backyard Brawl Thursday night at 7:00 pm in a sold out Acrisure Stadium and broadcasting on ESPN.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi brought his tough nosed defense to the Steel City and his Panthers defenses have been one of the top units in the ACC since his arrival. Running a 4-2-5 scheme, Narduzzi is known to bring pressure and leave his corners on an island.

The Pitt defense ranked 39th nationally in total defense last season, allowing an average of 353.6 yards per game. However, ranked fourth in the ACC in points against at 23.6 points per game.

The Panther defense was second in the country in sacks last season, averaging 3.86 per game and third in total sacks with 54, also ranking 15th nationally in third down percentage last season at 33.5%. The two stats highlight a haunting defensive line featuring two All-ACC performers in defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado and tackle Calijah Kancey with the pair combining for 16 sacks a year ago.

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The d-line also anchored a run defense which ranked sixth nationally, allowing a mere 89.3 yards per game.

The linebacking corps returns SirVocea Dennis, the team's leading tackler in 2021. He accumulated 87 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Dennis will be accompanied by Notre Dame transfer Shayne Simon, who made 32 appearances for the Fighting Irish, including eight starts, totaling 27 tackles, three TFLs and five pass breakups.

Despite the experience in the secondary, the unit was one of the worst in the country last season, allowing 264.3 yards per game. However, along with the defensive line, the safeties will look to make a case as the best unit in the country, featuring Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett. The two combined for 151 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Returning cornerback Marquis Williams had one interception on the year.

The Panthers will have to replace corner Damarri Mathis the team’s leader in pass deflections but will have experience stepping in rotation with A.J. Woods and M.J. Devonshire.

