Skip to main content

Polendey Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

West Virginia tight end appears on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

On Tuesday, at the 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon West Virginia tight end, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced with West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey appearing on the list. 

Polendey transferred to WVU from Colorado State in January. He spent two seasons at Colorado State, following three years at Miami. During his career, his role has been as a blocking tight end but hauled in one pass as a Hurricane for 14 yards in 2018. 

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be presented annually to the nation’s outstanding Division I college offensive player who meets one or more of the following criteria: 

1. Born in Texas 

2. Graduated from a Texas high school 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. 

The player must also exhibit the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, community, and tenacity – Specifically tenacity to persist, drive, determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler,Visit Tyler, and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in downtown Tyler, Texas, the non-profit helps to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sam James
Football

Sam James is Playing at a 'Different Speed'

By Christopher Hall4 hours ago
Lee Kpogba WVU Football Camp Day 7
Football

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Doug Nester WVU Football Camp Day 7
Football

WATCH: Doug Nester Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Tony Washington WVU Football Camp Day 7
Football

WATCH: Tony Washington Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
2022-08-08 (4)
Football

WATCH: AJ Jackson Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Charles Woods
Football

WVU is a Soft Landing for Transfer CBs

By Julia Mellett19 hours ago
Oct 19, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Football

West Virginia's 2022 schedule features five ranked opponents

By Christopher Hall22 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanAug 8, 2022 9:44 AM EDT
Member Exclusive