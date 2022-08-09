Polendey Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

On Tuesday, at the 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon West Virginia tight end, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced with West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey appearing on the list.

Polendey transferred to WVU from Colorado State in January. He spent two seasons at Colorado State, following three years at Miami. During his career, his role has been as a blocking tight end but hauled in one pass as a Hurricane for 14 yards in 2018.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be presented annually to the nation’s outstanding Division I college offensive player who meets one or more of the following criteria:

1. Born in Texas

2. Graduated from a Texas high school

3. Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The player must also exhibit the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, community, and tenacity – Specifically tenacity to persist, drive, determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler,Visit Tyler, and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in downtown Tyler, Texas, the non-profit helps to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

