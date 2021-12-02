Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

College Football News: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Texas A&M

ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

Sporting News: Cheez-It Bowl vs North Carolina

USA TODAY: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

Yahoo! Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.