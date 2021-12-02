Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia
Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri
CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue
College Football News: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Texas A&M
ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State
Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri
Sporting News: Cheez-It Bowl vs North Carolina
USA TODAY: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State
Yahoo! Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee
Big 12 Bowl Partners
Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
Allstate Sugar
Valero Alamo
Cheez-It
Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Guaranteed Rate
Lockheed Martin
Armed Forces Bowl
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.
