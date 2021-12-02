Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia

    The latest bowl projections for the Mountaineers.
    Author:

    Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

    Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

    College Football News: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Texas A&M

    ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

    Sporting News: Cheez-It Bowl vs North Carolina

    USA TODAY: Mercari Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Yahoo! Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Read More

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17226674_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia

    1 minute ago
    Sam Brown
    Football

    WVU Football Transfer Tracker

    35 minutes ago
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

    10 hours ago
    Chanz Wiggins
    Recruiting

    West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 Virginia WR

    14 hours ago
    Troy Ford Jr.
    Recruiting

    2023 LB Showing Interest in Mountaineers Following Offer

    14 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.40.22 AM
    Recruiting

    Explosive JUCO WR Sets Visit to WVU

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres (1)
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Rasul Douglas Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    23 hours ago