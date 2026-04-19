Post-Spring Ball WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection
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Spring ball is now officially in the books, so we are starting to get an idea of what this West Virginia football team will look like in the fall when they trot onto the field to take on Coastal Carolina in the season opener. There are still a lot of question marks as far as starting spots go, some of which may not be fully determined until a couple of weeks into the season.
For now, this is how I see the Mountaineers' offense.
The depth chart projection
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III, Max Anderson
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, Andre Devine, Darius Morant
WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Malachi Thompson
WR (SL): DJ Epps, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, John Neider, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin
TE: Ryan Ward, Cam Ball, Josh Sapp, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Carter Zuliani
FB: Kayden Luke
LT: Nick Krahe, Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Phillip Bowser, Aidan Woods
LG: Wes King, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky
C: Landen Livingston, Wes King, Trevor Bigelow
RG: Bubba Grayson, Josh Aisosa, Devin Vass, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard
RT: Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods, Andreas Hunter
The quarterbacks: Hawkins is the leader, and I would not expect that to change. With all due respect to Scotty Fox Jr. and the others in that room, I don't see this as a battle. There's a reason they went out and got Hawkins, and he has not disappointed whatsoever. As a matter of fact, he's everything they thought he would be and then some.
Interior o-line: Wyoming transfer Wes King has been getting some reps at center, along with last year's starter Landen Livingston. I wouldn't be surprised if King gets in there some. For now, I have him as the starting left guard backed up by Jax State transfer Cam Griffin, who is extremely versatile — can play all five spots and has.
Deep WR room: To be honest, I had a hard time figuring out where to slot guys beyond Strachan, Bray, and Epps, the perceived top three in the room. I think there are eight players in that room who have a chance to see the field. Love the balance of size and speed amongst the group as well. Hutchins and Triplett can flat-out fly.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_