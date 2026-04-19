Post-Spring Ball WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection

Spring ball is now officially in the books, so we are starting to get an idea of what this West Virginia football team will look like in the fall when they trot onto the field to take on Coastal Carolina in the season opener. There are still a lot of question marks as far as starting spots go, some of which may not be fully determined until a couple of weeks into the season.

For now, this is how I see the Mountaineers' offense.

The depth chart projection

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III, Max Anderson

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, Andre Devine, Darius Morant

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Malachi Thompson

WR (SL): DJ Epps, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, John Neider, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin

TE: Ryan Ward, Cam Ball, Josh Sapp, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Carter Zuliani

FB: Kayden Luke

LT: Nick Krahe, Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Phillip Bowser, Aidan Woods

LG: Wes King, Cam Griffin, Rhett Morris, Raymond Kovalesky

C: Landen Livingston, Wes King, Trevor Bigelow

RG: Bubba Grayson, Josh Aisosa, Devin Vass, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard

RT: Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods, Andreas Hunter

The quarterbacks: Hawkins is the leader, and I would not expect that to change. With all due respect to Scotty Fox Jr. and the others in that room, I don't see this as a battle. There's a reason they went out and got Hawkins, and he has not disappointed whatsoever. As a matter of fact, he's everything they thought he would be and then some.

Interior o-line: Wyoming transfer Wes King has been getting some reps at center, along with last year's starter Landen Livingston. I wouldn't be surprised if King gets in there some. For now, I have him as the starting left guard backed up by Jax State transfer Cam Griffin, who is extremely versatile — can play all five spots and has.

Deep WR room: To be honest, I had a hard time figuring out where to slot guys beyond Strachan, Bray, and Epps, the perceived top three in the room. I think there are eight players in that room who have a chance to see the field. Love the balance of size and speed amongst the group as well. Hutchins and Triplett can flat-out fly.