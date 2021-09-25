PREVIEW: West Virginia Opens Conference Play at No. 4 Oklahoma

West Virginia is looking for its first win over Oklahoma since 2008

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) open Big 12 Conference play on the road at No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0) this Saturday, with kickoff slated for primetime at 7:30 and nationally televised on ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners come into the matchup sitting at 3-0 on the season with wins over Tulane (40-35), Western Carolina 76-0. Then, they rekindled a border rivalry with Nebraska and held on with a 23-16 win. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers lost their opener on the road against border rival Maryland Terrapins before picking up their first win against LIU, and they got redemption over an old bitter rival last week over Virginia Tech 27-21.

Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler has a 74.7% completion rate with 761 yards and seven touchdowns, and he has plenty of weapons on the outside. Marvin Mims has a team-leading 168 yards on eight receptions, while Jadon Haselwood leads the team with 14 receptions for 127 yards and is tied with Mario Williams in touchdown receptions with two. Williams has also hauled in 13 passes for 115 yards, and tight end Austin Stogner is working the seams with five receptions for 58 yards.

Quarterback Jarrett Doege leads the West Virginia offense. He uncharacteristically has three interceptions early in the season. Still, He has spread the ball around with five different receivers that have hauled in eight receptions or more through the first three games. Sam James leads the team in receiving yards with 166 on a team-leading 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

The Sooner ground game features a talented duo with Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. The two have combined for 409 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Brooks opted to sit out last season but has two 1,000+ yard rushing seasons in his career while Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, led the Vols in rushing last season with 772 yards and four touchdowns.

The Mountaineers struggled in the running game in the first two games, but Leddie Brown had a career-high 161 rushing yards last week in the win over the Hokies. It was his first 100+ yard game of the season.

Defensively, the Sooners are wreaking havoc in the backfield and it starts up front, with seven defensive linemen combining for 10.5 of the teams 13 sacks on the year. Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas lead the unit with 2.5 sacks apiece and are tied with edge rusher Nik Bonito for the team lead in sacks.

Strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has accumulated a team-leading 17 tackles while WILL linebacker has tallied 15 and free safety Patrick Fields is third on the team in tackles with 14.

The Mountaineers defense has ratcheted up the pressure this season. Last week, the Mountaineers registered six sacks, three coming from BANDIT Jared Bartlett, pushing their total to 10 on the season.

West Virginia's 31 tackles for a loss rank fourth nationally.

The Sooners have won eight straight over the Mountaineers and hold a 10-2 all-time record. West Virginia's last win over Oklahoma came in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB

7 Spencer Rattler (6-1, 200, R-So.)

13 Caleb Williams (6-1, 218, Fr.)

19 Ralph Rucker (6-0, 206, Fr.)

RB

0 Eric Gray (5-9, 206, Jr.)

OR 26 Kennedy Brooks (5-11, 215, R-Jr.)

23 Todd Hudson (5-7, 180, R-So.)

OR 25 Jaden Knowles (5-7, 195, R-Jr.)

H-BACK

27 Jeremiah Hall (6-2, 248, R-Sr.)

OR 9 Brayden Willis (6-4, 235, Sr.)

OR 18 Austin Stogner (6-6, 251, Jr.)

X

11 Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 202, R-So.)

6 Cody Jackson (5-11, 180, Fr.)

OR 81 Trevon West (6-0, 170, So.)

LT

77 Erik Swenson (6-6, 328, R-Sr.^)

OR 71 Anton Harrison (6-5, 309, So.)

59 Savion Byrd (6-5, 315, Fr.)

LG

54 Marquis Hayes (6-5, 324, R-Sr.)

77 Erik Swenson (6-6, 328, R-Sr.^)

70 Brey Walker (6-6, 356, R-Jr.)

C

66 Robert Congel (6-4, 326, R-Sr.)

OR 73 Andrew Raym (6-4, 315, So.)

61 Ian McIver (6-4, 309, R-Sr.)

RG

56 Chris Murray (6-1, 301, Sr.)

70 Brey Walker (6-6, 356, R-Jr.)

61 Ian McIver (6-4, 309, R-Sr.)

RT

52 Tyrese Robinson (6-3, 324, R-Sr.)

OR 64 Wanya Morris (6-5, 312, Jr.)

59 Savion Byrd (6-5, 315, Fr.)

Y

17 Marvin Mims (5-11, 177, So.)

16 Brian Darby (6-0, 200, So.)

12 Drake Stoops (5-10, 190, R-Jr.)

Z

8 Michael Woods II (6-1, 198, Sr.)

OR 4 Mario Williams (5-9, 186, Fr.)

14 Jalil Farooq (6-1, 203, Fr.)

DEFENSE

DE

95 Isaiah Thomas (6-5, 266, R-Sr.)

14 Reggie Grimes (6-4, 258, So.)

40 Ethan Downs (6-4, 257, Fr.)

NG

8 Perrion Winfrey (6-4, 292, Sr.)

92 Kori Roberson (6-3, 287, R-So.)

94 Isaiah Coe (6-0, 292, Jr.)

88 Jordan Kelley (6-3, 284, R-Jr.)

DT

31 Jalen Redmond (6-2, 279, R-So.)

OR 90 Josh Ellison (6-2, 283, Jr.)

96 LaRon Stokes (6-4, 275, Sr.^)

44 Kelvin Gilliam (6-2, 254, Fr.)

MIKE

2 David Ugwoegbu (6-4, 248, Jr.)

28 Danny Stutsman (6-3, 229, Fr.)

38 Bryan Mead (6-2, 223, R-Sr.^)

WILL

23 DaShaun White (6-0, 225, Sr.)

24 Brian Asamoah (6-1, 228, R-Jr.)

3 Jamal Morris (6-2, 215, R-So.)

13 Shane Whitter (6-1, 225, So.)

RUSH

11 Nik Bonitto (6-3, 240, R-Jr.)

33 Marcus Stripling (6-3, 242, Jr.)

OR 19 Caleb Kelly (6-3, 232, R-Sr.^)

20 Clayton Smith (6-4, 232, Fr.)

CB

9 D.J. Graham (6-0, 193, So.)

OR 4 Jaden Davis (5-10, 185, Jr.)

16 Justin Harrington (6-2, 212, R-Jr.)

SS

32 Delarrin Turner-Yell (5-11, 200, Sr.)

12 Key Lawrence (6-1, 208, So.)

29 Jordan Mukes (6-1, 205, Fr.)

FS

10 Pat Fields (6-0, 204, Sr.)

25 Justin Broiles (5-10, 192, R-Sr.)

15 Bryson Washington (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)

CB

0 Woodi Washington (5-11, 191, R-So.)

OR 7 Latrell McCutchin (6-1, 185, Fr.)

1 Joshua Eaton (6-2, 186, So.)

NB

5 Billy Bowman (5-10, 188, Fr.)

OR 22 Jeremiah Criddell (5-11, 198, R-So.)

17 Damond Harmon (6-0, 169, Fr.)

West Virginia Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB

Jarret Doege

Garrett Greene

RB

Leddie Brown

Tony Mathis

Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X)0

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Kaden Prather

WR (Z)

Sean Ryan

OR Isaiah Esdale

Sam Brown

WR (SL)

Winston Wright Jr.

Reese Smith

WR (H)

Sam James

Graeson Malashevich

TE

Mike O'Laughlin

T.J. Banks

Left Tackle

Brandon Yates

Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard

James Gmiter

Nick Malone

Center

Zach Frazier

Jordan White

Right Guard

Doug Nester

John Hughes

Right Tackle

Parker Moorer

OR Wyatt Milum

DEFENSE

DE

Taijh Alston

Sean Martin

Taurus Simmons

DT

Dante Stills

Jordan Jefferson

DT:

Akheem Mesidor

Jalen Thornton

BAN

VanDarius Cowan

OR Jared Bartlett

Lanell Carr

MIKE

Josh Chandler-Semedo

Deshawn Stevens

WILL

Exree Loe

Lance Dixon

LCB

Nicktroy Fortune

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

Daryl Porter Jr.

Jackie Matthews

FS

Alonzo Addae

Aubrey Burks

CAT

Sean Mahone

Kerry Martin Jr.

SPEAR

Scottie Young

Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS

K

Casey Legg

Tyler Sumpter

P

Tyler Sumpter

KO

Evan Staley

H

Graeson Malashevich

LS

Austin Brinkman

J.P. Hadley

KR

Winston Wright Jr.

Sam Brown

PR: Isaiah Esdale

Reese Smith

Winston Wright Jr.

Isaiah Esdale

