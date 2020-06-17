Pro Football Focus Ranks Darius Stills Top 5 DL in 2021 NFL Draft

According to Pro Football Focus, West Virginia defensive lineman, Darius Stills is ranked fifth among defensive linemen for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stills, along with his brother Dante, led the team, and second in the Big 12, with seven sacks last season along with leading the team in tackles for loss (14.5) to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors. He continues to ride the momentum heading into the 2020 season receiving First Team Preseason All-Big 12 from Athlon Sports and is on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

