Athlon Sports Names Darius Stills to All-Big 12 First Team

West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills is looking to build off of an incredible 2019 season in which he accounted for 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Earlier this week, Athlon Sports named Stills as a part of their preseason All-Big 12 First Team.

Stills really had a coming out party in 2019 and I believe much of it had to do with the change in defensive scheme. Previously, Stills was playing the true nose tackle position, lining up across the center and constantly eating up double teams. It rarely allowed him to make any plays in the backfield and found himself in the position to create plays for linebackers in the second level. Now, he is able to wreak havoc in the backfield in Vic Koenning's defense and it has benefited him greatly, turning him into one of the top interior defensive lineman in the country.

Should Stills have another monster season in 2020, we could see his draft stock shoot through the roof. He is currently projected to be a 3rd-4th round pick by numerous sites, but could move up significantly with continued improvement.

Do you think Darius Stills will finish the season as a member of the All-Big 12 First Team? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

