Quick Hits: Facing Pitt, QB Battle, Pro Day + More

"It's something that's obviously very significant for these six individuals, but I think it's important for our program too. We always talk about three goals. We want to develop men, we want to win, and we want to graduate in place. And I tell parents this up front is we've been very fortunate, credit to our academic staff, we've graduated 100% of everybody that exasperated their eligibility. There's no better place for our student-athletes where they're going to make a better first year salary than the NFL. Now, all of them aren't going to make it, but that's the goal when you come play big-time college football. I'm excited for these guys. Today is a showcase day for them. Leddie had the Combine and he'll have a follow up today, but for the other five guys, this is the main piece of them proving that they're ready to go play in the National Football League or any other leagues."