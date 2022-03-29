Quick Hits: Facing Pitt, QB Battle, Pro Day + More
Playing Pitt to open the season
"We have to have a sense of urgency, without a doubt. This is something that we've talked about. We didn't do a good enough job last year and I don't think as a staff or as a team we did a good enough job on the build-up into Maryland. We just didn't play very well and that's why the result didn't go our way. But we're being intentional about our build-up into this game. It's something that we've constantly been mentioning as we've started spring ball and is something that will carry over into summer and then obviously over into fall camp. We've got to have a sense of urgency. In 156 days, we're going to line up and play."
Update on receivers
"Kaden Prather had three really good days. He took a step back today, but I think he's on the verge of being a special type of player. Sam [James] and Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] have been really consistent. Reese [Smith] was off to a good start and then got hurt and he'll miss about a week. He should be back, nothing serious. And then Jarel Williams is taking advantage of those reps. And Preston Fox. You all have seen him, all he does is catches the ball. If I was going to list the traits of a receiver, like catching the football will be right at the top and you'll see this when we have more open practices and stuff but the kid just catches the ball. He makes contested catches and so that's a credit to him."
Quarterback play
"Up and down. Garrett [Greene] is the oldest and he's probably been the most consistent. He probably hasn't had as many highs or as many lows as the other two. Nicco had a great day on Thursday, kind of had his welcome to college football moments on Saturday where it got loud in there and the defense started making some plays and you've got to remember, he's a high school senior too. I thought he bounced back and did a better job today. Then Goose [Crowder] has been a little bit up and down as well. I think overall, you really want to get into the double digit practices before you really have a feel of kind of what they're doing."
Pro Day
"It's something that's obviously very significant for these six individuals, but I think it's important for our program too. We always talk about three goals. We want to develop men, we want to win, and we want to graduate in place. And I tell parents this up front is we've been very fortunate, credit to our academic staff, we've graduated 100% of everybody that exasperated their eligibility. There's no better place for our student-athletes where they're going to make a better first year salary than the NFL. Now, all of them aren't going to make it, but that's the goal when you come play big-time college football. I'm excited for these guys. Today is a showcase day for them. Leddie had the Combine and he'll have a follow up today, but for the other five guys, this is the main piece of them proving that they're ready to go play in the National Football League or any other leagues."
