Quick Hits: Solid Scrimmage, New RB, Kayden Luke Update + More

On Wednesday, the West Virginia football team held a mini scrimmage, and head coach Rich Rodriguez came away pretty pleased with what he saw on the field. Here's everything he had to say to the media

How the scrimmage/practice went

“Today, we got about 50-60 plays in a scrimmage format. Kind of split the game up and try to treat it like a game best we could without the coaches on the field. The squads were intermixed with some veterans and some young guys. I thought we got better just from a competitive standpoint. Thought we tackled a little better, made a few plays. After the last practice, I didn’t know that we took a step. After this practice, I felt that we did. Just from a standpoint of how to play, the intensity level, the engagement level, doing some of the things that we taught tackling-wise, blocking-wise, and all that.”

Adding former Temple RB Darius Morant

“Yeah, he’s a bigger guy. We wanted a bigger guy, and he was out there. He’s a physical guy. He’s still learning what we’re doing, but he’s shown some glimpses of doing some good stuff out there.”

Progress of OL Malik Agbo

“Yeah, he’s gained weight. He was big at one time, and then he got skinnier, and last year he played at a lighter weight. Now he’s back over 300 some pounds. He’s a great young man. It’s really important to him. He’s a good learner. He can play both sides, right and left. He played a lot for us last year, but he’s going to be one of our key cogs. We want to have eight guys that we can play up front. I think we can get ten. I really do.”

How Darius Wiley has looked

“He made a couple plays today. He’s an athletic guy, and obviously, he’s got great size, great length. He gets off the edge. He’s got some experience.”

If Kayden Luke is practicing mostly with the tight ends

“Mostly with the tight ends, but we probably need to give him some shorter yardage (stuff). I’m glad you mentioned it, and we didn’t do it today, so our coaches will thank you for me getting on them for not giving him any reps today. We’ve got to give him some running back reps because he can do that a little bit. We need to do that.”