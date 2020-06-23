Ranking West Virginia's Top Uniform Combos

The Mountaineers have worn many uniforms throughout the years including the gold jerseys returning in 2007, the Nike Pro Combat set in 2010, the debut of the all gray uniforms in 2012, and the always tradition blue and gold look.

Today, I list my top five West Virginia uniform combos and no, I didn't put any with gray in my list. You're welcome, traditionalists.

No. 5 Gold helmet, gold jersey, gold pants

Photo by Ben Queen - USA Today Sports

The Mountaineers have yet to wear the "all gold" look in their newest set of uniforms, but I don't think it will be long before we see the banana suits return. This uniform is flashy for recruits and goes perfectly with the Gold Rush.

No. 4 Blue helmet, gold jersey, blue pants

Photo by Ben Queen - USA Today Sports

This uni set has the perfect split of blue and gold and has often been used for "Stripe the Stadium" games as you could imagine why. This may be one of the most underrated of the top five, but it sure does have a sharp look.

No. 3 White helmet, white jersey, white pants

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

I know much of the fan base doesn't care for anything but the blue helmets, but you have to admit how clean this look is. West Virginia hasn't performed great in this uniform combo, but it still has a sweet look that recruits love.

No. 2 Blue helmet, white jersey, gold pants

Photo by Denny Medley - USA Today Sports

I do like the alternate helmets, jerseys, pants, and so on, but deep down, I'm a traditional guy. This traditional road look hasn't been worn enough over the last decade and would love to see more of it.

No. 1: Blue helmet, blue jersey, gold pants

Photo by Doug Johnson - Mountaineer Maven

Again, sticking with tradition. How could anyone have this combo anywhere BUT No. 1? So much history rides with this uniform set and once again, is a look that needs to be worn more often.

What are your favorite uniform combinations? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.