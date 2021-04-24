RECAP: Gold Edges Blue in Annual WVU Spring Game

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon, comprised of competitions and a lite scrimmage. Overall, the Gold team edged out the Blue team 39-38 but focusing on the scrimmage - it ended up tied at 16.

The first team offense (Gold) and defense (Blue) squared off for three drives, scoring on two. The defense got to quarterback Jarret Doege twice on the opening drive with sacks from Akheem Mesidor and VanDarius Cowan, although he may have been able to squirm out of at least one of the sacks. Nonetheless, on a day limiting injury rather than tackling, it was more of an aggressive two-hand touch. It was an advantage for the defense, and they were able to get off the field on the first drive.

However, on the second drive, Doege and Winston Wright Jr found the soft spots within the defense working the intermediate passing game, linking up three times for 32 yards, including a beautiful pass and catch along the sidelines for a 21 yards gain. But without Leddie Brown able to push the pile or break some tackles, the Gold team was held to a field goal.

Doege and the offense found the endzone on their third and final drive with a big dose of Leddie Brown and capped off with Doege keeping it on the option read and in for the score.

On the other side, and representing the Blue Team offense, Garrett Greene quickly got down the field on the opening drive, connecting with Kaden Prather for a 51-yard bomb down to the 10-yard line but settled for a 26-yard field goal. Greene went for another deep ball on the second drive and was picked off by Daryl Porter Jr, and on the third drive, Greene guided the offense down to the 32-yard line, but a wide pass to Reese Smith ended the drive.

Garret and the Blue team got one more chance to find the endzone on their fourth possession behind a potent running game with Greene and A’varius Sparrow eating up the defense with the read-option, and Sparrow scored from nine yards out.

Then, as the scrimmage was winding down, Will Crowder got an opportunity and was picked off by Avery Wilcox on a tipped ball, and he returned it for six. However, Crowder came right back and hit Sam Brown over the top for a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.

